OGOKI POST – Weather – Winter storm conditions expected tonight through Wednesday.

Snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 cm by Wednesday evening. Northwesterly winds gusting to 70 km/h resulting in local blowing snow Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Webequie

Timing: This evening through Wednesday evening.

Snow will intensify this evening from Geraldton to Nakina and overnight for Ogoki Post to Fort Albany and Attawapiskat. Snow will gradually taper from west to east on Wednesday, though gusty northwesterly winds will result in local blowing snow and reduced visibility Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.