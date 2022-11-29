THUNDER BAY – Soccer Northwest Ontario (SNO), in collaboration with its member organizations and community supporters, will appear before Thunder Bay City Council on December 12th, 2022, to present a new and more affordable proposal for an Indoor Turf Facility. The new proposal has been developed to address the previous concerns raised by the public as well as the former City Council about the Indoor Turf Facility.

Michael Veneziale states, “Soccer Northwest Ontario has continued to engage and listen to the community to receive feedback regarding the Indoor Turf facility. We have worked diligently to find alternative and improved solutions, and have consulted with other municipalities and sports facility contractors across North America. We are confident that this new proposal offers the most efficient and feasible model for Thunder Bay and the indoor sports community.”

The new proposal includes a new location as well as significant facility design changes that could generate up to $20 million in cost savings compared to the previous proposal.

SNO has secured support for its new proposal from member organizations as well as Thunder Bay Minor Football, Thunder Bay Touch Football, Thunder Bay Ultimate and Thunder Bay Cricket.

In addition, letters of support from other local sports groups, businesses, Indigenous groups, and organizations have been submitted. “This is an innovative and affordable proposal that we are excited to share with the community. On December 12th, SNO will be asking that City Council allocates funds to support the development of this new Indoor Turf Facility proposal in the 2023 budget.”