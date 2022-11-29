THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are Winter Storm Watches and Winter Travel Advisories in effect across the region.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is under a Weather Alert. Cloudy skies for Tuesday with snow beginning near noon. Amount of 5 to 10 centimetres are likely. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 3 this morning.

Tonight snow will be ending overnight then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of light snow. Another 5 to 10 centimetres is likely. Winds becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy skies are forecast for Fort Frances for Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Periods of light snow beginning this evening. Amount of up to two centimetres are forecast. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies along with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

The temperature will be steady near minus 6. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Periods of light snow are likely to be beginning this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Webequie

Periods of snow with amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are forecast. Winds will be from the east t 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight snow with amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h late this evening. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 12.