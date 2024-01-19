Indoor Turf Facility Public Open House January 24, 2024

Proposed Indoor Turf Facility Public Meeting

Thunder Bay – LOCAL POLITICS – Thunder Bay resident are invited to a Public Open House focused on the latest proposal for a new indoor turf facility.

This initiative, developed by Soccer Northwest Ontario, is a step towards enhancing our city’s sports infrastructure.

At the open house, community members will have the opportunity to explore and provide  feedback on various aspects of the proposed facility.

This includes a detailed look at the proposed site, an innovative facility design concept, a comprehensive floor plan, planned amenities, the standard of construction, and an overview of the project costs.

This event is a unique chance for you to contribute to the shaping of Thunder Bay’s sports future. Your input is crucial in ensuring that the facility meets the needs and expectations of our community.

Come along to learn more, share your views, and be a part of this transformative project for Thunder Bay:

Join the Discussion on Thunder Bay’s Proposed New Indoor Turf Facility

Date: Wednesday, January 24

Time: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location: Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Foyer 1 Paul Shaffer Drive

