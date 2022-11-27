THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region. There are snowfall warnings for Western Manitoba.

Thunder Bay

A mix of sun and cloud for Thunder Bay this morning, Skies will becoming cloudy this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 8 with temperature rising to minus 2 by morning. Wind chill minus 13 this evening.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries for Sunday in Fort Frances. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High zero. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 9 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries for Dryden for Sunday. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 4 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -5 in Sachigo Lake to start the morning. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. There is a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 10.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 15 overnight.