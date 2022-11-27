THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region. There are snowfall warnings for Western Manitoba.
Thunder Bay
A mix of sun and cloud for Thunder Bay this morning, Skies will becoming cloudy this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.
High plus 1. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.
Low minus 8 with temperature rising to minus 2 by morning. Wind chill minus 13 this evening.
Fort Frances
A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries for Sunday in Fort Frances. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.
High zero. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight will see partly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 9 overnight.
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries for Dryden for Sunday. Winds up to 15 km/h.
High minus 2. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 4 this afternoon.
Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 12 overnight.
Sachigo Lake
It is -5 in Sachigo Lake to start the morning. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. There is a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.
High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 10.
Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 15 overnight.