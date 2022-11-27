THUNDER BAY – News – On November 22, 2022, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of gas at an MTO pit off Kivela Road West, Neebing Municipality.

An officer from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded and investigated.

The investigation revealed unknown person(s) attended the pit on the evening of November 21, 2022 and stole approximately 1000 liters of Dye diesel (otherwise known as coloured fuel). Calculated with current prices, the theft resulted in approximately $1700.00 in stolen fuel.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.