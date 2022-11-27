FORT FRANCES – News – Between September 19, 2022, and October 10, 2022, police were called to investigate 13 separate incidents of damage to vehicles in the Fort Frances area. Most of the damage to vehicles occurred overnight and was discovered in the morning. The Rainy River District Detachment put out a request for public assistance looking for any information that could help solve these crimes.

As a result of the police operation to solve the mischiefs, a 15 year old youth has been charged with 16 counts of mischief under $5000 contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code. The youth’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case. Citizens are reminded to protect their property. Do not leave valuables in plain sight, keep your vehicle and houses locked, and park in well-lit areas if possible.

If you have information about a crime and prefer to remain anonymous you can always call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.