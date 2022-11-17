DRYDEN – NEWS – The Dryden OPP report that Highway 17 between Dryden and Ignace is now open. The investigation into the collision is continuing.

On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:57 p.m., members of the Ignace and Dryden Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Northwest EMS and Ignace Fire responded to a report of a two vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Revell Township, west of Ignace.

Upon emergency services arriving on scene, one individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway between Ignace and Dryden remains closed as OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) process the scene.

