THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested two males, and seized four firearms and ammunition, following a traffic stop on the city’s south side late Wednesday afternoon.

A Thunder Bay Police Service officer with the Primary Response Unit, working with the TBPS’s Traffic Unit, was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Arthur Street East near Selkirk Street at about 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. At that time the officer observed a white pickup truck, with an obstructed licence plate, slowly entering the Arthur and Selkirk Streets intersection while the light was still red.

Shortly afterwards, the officer observed the truck being driven70 km/h in an area with a posted maximum speed limit of 50 km/h. The officer then initiated a traffic stop.

When the officer approached the driver, they observed several signs of impairment. The officer also learned the driver did not have a valid driver’s licence.

The officer conducted a roadside sobriety test using an Approved Screening Device, which the motorist failed.

Further investigation revealed there were firearms in the vehicle. Four firearms and ammunition were located and seized.

Both the driver and their male passenger were taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A sample of the driver’s breath confirmed he was impaired by alcohol.

Jake Anthony MAXWELL, 26, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

• Careless Use of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 4

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 4

• Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm x 4

MAXWELL was previously charged by the Thunder Bay Police Service for impaired driving related offences on May 15, 2022.

Ryan Nicholas BIASIOL, 24, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Careless Use of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 4

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 4

• Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm x 4

Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, Nov. 17 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.