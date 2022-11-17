THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There is a winter travel alert and a snow squall warning in effect this morning,

Thunder Bay

Flurries with risk of snow squalls along with local snowfall amount of 5 to 10 centimetres. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 10 this morning and minus 4 this afternoon.

Tonight look for a few flurries ending this evening then partly cloudy skies. Winds remaining light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Fort Frances

Periods of light snow for Fort Frances. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is for periods of light snow ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local snow amount of 2 centimetres. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Periods of snow with amounts of 2 centimetres forecast. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 15.

Tonight will see periods of light snow ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning in Sachigo Lake. A few flurries beginning near noon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High minus 8. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is for a few flurries ending early this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. A few flurries beginning before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight.

Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 27 overnight.