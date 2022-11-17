DRYDEN – ROADS UPDATE – On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:57 p.m., members of the Ignace and Dryden Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Northwest EMS and Ignace Fire responded to a report of a 2-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Revell Township, west of Ignace.

Upon emergency services arriving on scene, one individual was pronounced deceased.

The highway between Ignace and Dryden remains closed as OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) process the scene.

EARLIER:

Highway 17 is closed at Dryden.

Cleared: Collision on #HWY17 Both Directions between HWY 11 (W JCT) (S) and CITY OF DRYDEN (E LTS). All lanes closed. #Closures #ONHwys — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 17, 2022

A Collision has caused the closure of all lanes.

#DrydenOPP is advising #Highway17 between #Dryden and #Ignace is closed while emergency vehicles are on scene of a 2 vehicle collison where one individual has been pronounced deceased.

Collision on #HWY17 Both Directions between CITY OF DRYDEN (E LTS) and HWY 11 (W JCT) (S). All lanes closed. #Closures #ONHwys https://t.co/tGt3CrNOoa — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 17, 2022

School Bus Cancellations

Bus service in the Dryden area east of Airport Road (Hwy. 601)/Sandy Beach Road will be cancelled this morning due to the closure of Highway 17 east of Dryden. Buses affected include DR2, DR19, DR26, DR27, DR39, and DR98.

All Ignace and Upsala buses will be cancelled this morning due to the highway closure.

Sioux Lookout buses SL53, SL54 and SL99 will be cancelled this morning due to driver shortage related to the highway closure.

If Highway 17 reopens, afternoon buses will run as usual.