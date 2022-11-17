CBD is a multi-billion-dollar sector that becomes bigger every day, conquering industry after industry. Now you can find it not only in the form of oil but also as part of skincare products, drinks, food, and whatnot. Is it any surprise that it’s also made its way into the pet industry? We think “no”, and the reasons why are given below. However, before we go any further, let’s first answer the main question of what CBD is and what this rave is all about.

What Is CBD?

Contrary to popular misconception, CBD is a non-toxic cannabinoid that has neither mind-altering effects nor causes addiction compared to THC. In fact, the evidence points toward it being quite beneficial for human beings. Many people use it to treat anxiety and breakdowns, reduce inflammation, soothe pains from arthritis, and get a night of better sleep. Due to its anti-inflammatory action, it has also proved effective at treating a range of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, acne and dermatitis, as well as reducing wrinkles and skin redness. So, it’s quite easy to see why it’s become such a big thing. But what about using it to treat pets? Does it work for our animal companions, and is it actually safe?

How Safe Is CBD for Pets?

Since CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, it doesn’t cause a cerebral “high”, making it safe to use for both humans and animals. In fact, a lot of veterinary clinics include CBD in the list of medicines recommended for pets’ use, which serves as proof of its beneficial effects on the health of our pets. So, how can your pet benefit from the hemp plant?

First and foremost, the inclusion of CBD in your four-legged friend’s diet can help manage a range of pet ailments, including inflammation, anxiety, and joint pains. On top of that, https://askgrowers.com/cbd/cbd-products-for-pets/pet-cbd-drops can help improve the condition of their coating, resulting in its healthier and shinier look. However, quality control should not be neglected; otherwise, instead of doing good, CBD may overwhelm your pet’s system and evoke unwanted side effects.

How Does CBD Work?

Research shows that CBD affects our pets in the same way as it does humans, which is explained due to the fact that they have an endocannabinoid system (ECS). What this means is that, just like humans, they have two types of cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2, that can be interacted by CBD and THC. So, if you want to know how CBD is going to work for your pet, just remember the time when you had it: the effect will be about the same.

Pet’s Ailments That Can Be Treated With CBD

There are quite a few illnesses for which the use of CBD can prove to be helpful. Most often, veterinarians prescribe CBD oils to older dogs to boost their immune systems and minimize chronic joint pain. It can also be beneficial for pets recovering from injuries. Another common issue that can be treated with CBD is destructive behavior that animals exhibit in the form of restlessness or relentless barking. However, before using CBD for your pet, consultation with your veterinarian is necessary to discuss the dosage and necessity of giving it CBD.

CBD Dosage

In the same way as you’d start taking CBD yourself, you should start by giving your pet just a small amount to see how it will react to it. A good idea would be to mix a few drops in their food. For quick results, you may want to administer CBD oil on your pet’s tongue so that it gets absorbed into the bloodstream right away.

Generally, 0.25 mg per 1 kg of weight is considered a safe dosage, which can then be increased by up to 0.5 mg per kg. However, as was mentioned earlier, the dosage may vary from pet to pet depending on the condition and should be checked with your veterinarian to ensure the best outcome.

Conclusion

To recap, CBD affects humans and animals in a similar way, causing no high or addiction. In fact, studies have shown that regular use of CBD can actually bring them relief and comfort from pains, anxiety, and other health conditions, making it an essential part of the diet of your furry friend. That being said, since our pets are just as unique as we are, it is a good idea to talk to your veterinarian first to make sure that you’re giving it what it needs and the dosage is right.