BEARDMORE – WEATHER – Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop off of Lake Nipigon by Thursday evening and continue into Friday afternoon. As the winds shift from northwesterly to westerly Friday afternoon, the snow squalls are expected to weaken to lighter flurries.

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop by early Thursday evening.

Hazards: Local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm possible by Friday afternoon.

Visibilities may be reduced significantly in heavy snow.

Timing: Thursday evening to Friday afternoon.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.