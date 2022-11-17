THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Weather Advisory for Thunder Bay and Superior West.

Lake effect snow off of Lake Superior have developed and will continue to affect the area throughout the day. The snow is expected to intensify this morning, which could affect the morning commute.

As winds shift to northerly this afternoon, the snow will taper to light flurries.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Superior West

Local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm by this evening.

Reduced visibility in snow and local blowing snow.

Slippery road conditions.

Timing: Now through this evening.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.