38-Year-Old Dryden Man Arrested Wednesday

DRYDEN – A search warrant in the City of Dryden has resulted in one individual being arrested and charged with numerous offenses.

On November 16, 2022, at approximately 11:32 p.m. members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Mary Avenue in the City of Dryden. This investigation resulted in the arrest of one person and the seizure of a quantity of suspected illicit substances including, fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. A firearm, ammunition and items associated to drug trafficking were also seized.

Michael SMITH, 38 years-old, of Dryden, Ontario has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA – two counts

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – in Canada contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Assisting in this investigation were members of the Dryden OPP Detachment, CSCU Red Lake, CSCU Sioux Lookout and the OPP Emergency Response Team.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Kenora Regional Bail court on November 17, 2022.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.