In the workplace, discrimination based on pregnancy may be harmful to individuals. It is illegal for employers to discriminate against women who are pregnant or who have conditions connected to pregnancy in any way, including firing or refusing to hire them. But what exactly constitutes discrimination based on pregnancy? Is it legal for an employer to inquire about your pregnancy? And does being pregnant qualify one for special protections?

What exactly is meant by the term pregnancy discrimination?

At the workplace, discriminating against pregnant women entails behaving in an unfavorable manner toward them. It is considered to be pregnancy discrimination (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pregnancy_discrimination) when a potential employer does not hire a pregnant candidate for a job because of the applicant’s pregnancy.

In addition to protecting women from discrimination based on pregnancy, anti-discrimination laws also shield them from being treated unfairly after giving birth or for having a medical condition that is connected to either pregnancy or delivery.

In the context of employment, pregnancy discrimination occurs when an employer either does not hire a pregnant applicant or terminates a pregnant worker because of the employee’s pregnancy.

Employers are not allowed to treat pregnant employees in a less favorable manner. This includes negative treatment throughout the recruiting and firing processes, as well as promotions, training, and perks.

Pregnancy discrimination violates Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits sex discrimination. Click here to read more on the Civil Rights Act. According to the strict definition of pregnancy discrimination, women who are afflicted by pregnancy or a condition connected to pregnancy must be treated the same as other candidates and workers in order to avoid being discriminated against.

When a woman is treated adversely by her employer due to the fact that she is pregnant or suffering from a pregnancy-related medical condition, this is an example of pregnancy and maternity discrimination. The Pregnancy Discrimination Act, for instance, protects women from discrimination based on pregnancy or motherhood, which might include discrimination against mothers who breastfeed their children. Women who have been treated unfairly by their employers because of their pregnancy or motherhood may sue the companies in question.

Is it considered a protected class to be pregnant? Is the fact that a woman is pregnant a protected characteristic?

Pregnancy is considered to be a protected feature under the many statutes that prohibit sex discrimination, as stated by federal law. As a consequence of this, women who are pregnant are classified as members of a protected group. There are a number of state and municipal legislation that provide pregnant workers with extra safeguards.

In what ways does the workplace sometimes make it difficult for women who are pregnant?

If an employer is going to be held liable for pregnancy discrimination, the employee must have suffered some kind of negative outcome as a result of the pregnancy or a condition connected to pregnancy. Pregnancy discrimination includes being denied a job offer, dismissed, or fired for taking protected maternity leave.

Other types of pregnancy discrimination include treating workers differently because of their pregnancy status, even if they are not presently pregnant. For instance, your employer is not allowed to treat you differently because you have disclosed that you are attempting to have a child or because you have requested and received leave in order to undergo reproductive treatments.

It is also illegal for an employer to penalize a worker for using contraception or taking a break to pump milk for their nursing child.

Can you be fired for getting pregnant?

Some workers may be curious about whether or not they may be fired when they are pregnant. Is it permissible for an employer to terminate a pregnant employee? Employers are prohibited from terminating protected workers solely on the basis of the employee’s pregnancy or a condition connected to pregnancy.

Your employer is not allowed to dismiss you because you are pregnant or because you have a medical condition connected to pregnancy. In a similar vein, companies are not allowed to discriminate against pregnant women when it comes to hiring decisions or to deny pregnancy-related benefits to working mothers.

Is it legal for an employer to inquire about your pregnancy?

In general, it is inappropriate for employers to inquire about the pregnancy status of job applicants or current workers. It’s not illegal for employers to inquire whether you’re pregnant, but it might lead to a claim of discrimination if you are.

It is possible to establish that you were subjected to pregnancy discrimination if the person in charge of recruiting you inquired about your pregnancy but ultimately decided not to hire you.

Is it possible to be fired while you’re on maternity leave?

Some expectant parents may question whether they are at risk of losing their jobs while they are on maternity leave. In general, it is legal to lay off (https://hr.uw.edu/ops/ending-employment/layo) or terminate an employee who is on maternity leave, but it is illegal to fire an employee just because they are pregnant. Even when an employee is on maternity leave, an employer has the right to fire them for reasons that do not constitute discrimination.

However, it is possible to be guilty of pregnancy discrimination if an employee is fired because they took a legally authorized parental leave.