Thunder Bay – News – OPP and first responders were on scene at the Thunder Bay Expressway and Highway 102 on Thursday.

On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at approximately 3:44 p.m., Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information of a motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer unit and a pedestrian on Highway 11-17, between Red River Road and Balsam Street.

The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Thunder Bay Police Service and Superior North EMS, responded and a 43-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased is from Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Investigation revealed an eastbound tractor trailer unit struck a pedestrian in one of the eastbound lanes. The driver of the Tractor Trailer Unit was not injured.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team and OPP Collision Re-constructionists have investigated the scene.

The highway was opened to traffic at 7:45 p.m.

Any person(s) with information regarding the collision can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment.