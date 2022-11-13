THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Winds from the northeast off of Lake Nipigon are resulting in snow squalls. Travel on Highway 527 near Lasseter Lake may be hazardous at times due to slippery road conditions and poor visibility.

Any snowfall accumulation is expected to be minor toward Highway 17. Winds are forecast to become from the north by this afternoon, which will focus the snow east of Highway 527.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today. Brief but intense snow squalls off of Lake Nipigon could affect road conditions and visibilities.

Hazards:

Additional snowfall accumulations of 5 to 7 cm by this evening.

The higher amounts will occur east of Highway 527 near Lasseter Lake.

Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow.

Timing: Through this afternoon. The highest accumulations are expected early this morning. Snow squalls will taper to flurries tonight into Monday.