THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Winds from the northeast off of Lake Nipigon are resulting in snow squalls. While the higher accumulations are expected to remain northeast of Highway 17, travel on Highway 17 near Raith to just north of Shabaqua Corners may be affected at times due to slippery road conditions and poor visibility.

Travel may also be hazardous at times along Highway 527 north of Lasseter Lake to Gull Bay. Winds are forecast to become from the north by this afternoon, which will focus the snow over Black Sturgeon River Provincial Park.

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Upsala – Raith

Snow squalls continue off of Lake Nipigon through today.

Hazards:

Additional local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm by this evening.

The higher amounts will occur east of Highway 527 to Black Sturgeon River Provincial Park.

Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow.

Timing: Through this afternoon. Snow squalls will taper to flurries tonight into Monday.