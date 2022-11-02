THUNDER BAY – November marks the kickoff for the United Way of Thunder Bay’s 4th annual Novemburger campaign.

For the fourth year in a row, local eateries will conjure up a unique burger to be featured as their signature “Novemburger” entry in this friendly battle of the burgers. One of these spectacular burger creations will emerge victorious as Thunder Bay’s Top Novemburger of the Year, as voted by Novemburger patrons. Burgers will be sold throughout the month of November with $2 from each burger sold donated to the United Way.

“We’re thrilled to be back for another year of Novemburger,” says United Way of Thunder Bay CEO, Albert Brulé. “It’s a fantastic way for local restaurants to give back while also generating sales and attracting new customers. Last year’s burgers will be hard to top, but our contenders for 2022 are looking mighty tasty!”

Among this year’s participating restaurants is the Prospector Burger Barn, whose Novemburger topped the list for Most Novemburgers Sold three years running. Last year alone, they sold over 2,500 burgers. As is tradition, the opening for Novemburger was held today at the home of the previous year’s winner in this category.

Andrew Elliot of the Prospector Burger Barn expressed enthusiasm for another year of Novemburger.

“We’re so honoured to be hosting the kickoff event for this year’s Novemburger,” he said. “Last year’s event was a huge success, and we’re grateful to the community for all of their support in helping us sell the most Novemburgers for the past three years in a row! We’re hoping that this year will be even bigger, and we look forward to tasting other Novemburgers from across the city.”

Throughout the month, community members can rate what they ate by voting online for their favourite Novemburger. At the end of the month, the burger with the most votes will be crowned Top Novemburger of the Year. Participants can also access a Novemburger Passport which allows them to keep track of how many burgers they’ve tried. Those who try five or more have the chance to become a Novemburger Ambassador next year.

Novemburger isn’t just a time for taste testing, however. The campaign aims to give back to the community, providing support to local organizations through the United Way with special emphasis on food related service providers, such as the Dew Drop Inn, the Regional Food Distribution Association, the Thunder Bay Food Bank and many other programs that provide food to individuals, children, youth, families and seniors in need.

Says Director of Philanthropy & Community Engagement, Jodie Wilson; “This is one of our favourite times of year at the United Way of Thunder Bay. Novemburger is a perfect way for local eateries to showcase their culinary talents, all while giving back to the community. It’s a month-long celebration that brings together two things that our community is passionate about: giving back and supporting local restaurateurs!”

Novemburger runs until the end of the month, when the Top Novemburger of the Year will be declared, and Most Novemburgers Sold will be tallied.