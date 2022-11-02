FORT FRANCES – NEWS – On November 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:00 am CDT, Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to 604 Stewart Street in the Town of Fort Frances, for a report of a break and enter to The Place Fine Foods.

The OPP investigation shows that unknown individual(s) entered onto the property sometime during the overnight hours and entered the building. At this time, it appears an unknown amount of items were removed from the store.

The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.