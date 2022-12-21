THUNDER BAY – Living – As United Way of Thunder Bay nears the end of its 2022 fundraising campaign, donors have the chance to double their impact thanks to a heartfelt donation from a Thunder Bay family.

Stephanie Ash, her husband Michael Nitz, and their four children have committed, as a family, to match all donations to the United Way of Thunder Bay received by December 31st, dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

“Anyone can face times of struggle. My own family and friends have experienced difficult times – struggling to keep up with bills, feed their kids, and keep a roof over their head,” explains Stephanie Ash. “These are very real barriers to education for children and youth, and impact mental health and wellness for the entire family. It’s really important that my family helps others when we can. We’re teaching our kids that no matter how little or much you can give, every dollar or act of kindness makes a difference. We can all help someone struggling to get back on their feet and reach their potential.”

All donations to United Way of Thunder Bay will support the 2022 Local Love in Action campaign. Monies raised from the campaign will help fund over 75 vital community programs, including frontline service providers like food banks, homeless shelters, violence against women programs, and mental health crisis lines.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year, unless you’re experiencing poverty, homelessness, or other hardship. This wonderful gift matching opportunity, from our good friends Stephanie and Michael, will ensure that your charitable giving will go twice as far this year. By doubling the impact of donations, we can help twice as many individuals and families who are attempting to cope with the rising cost of living, soaring food prices and skyrocketing inflation – forcing many to choose between buying the groceries they need or paying the rent,” says Albert Brulé, Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Thunder Bay.

There are many issues and challenges facing the community of Thunder Bay. These include:

– 1 in 5 children live in poverty.

– 1 in 10 families in Thunder Bay experience food insecurity.

– 1 in 10 residents in Thunder Bay live in low-income households.

– Over 400 individuals in Thunder Bay are experiencing homelessness.

– Between 2020 and 2021, one soup kitchen alone served an increase of over 10,000 meals.

To donate to the United Way of Thunder Bay Year-End Holiday Matching Gift Challenge, sponsored by Stephanie Ash, Michael Nitz, and Family, visit: uwaytbay.ca/donate