Thunder Bay – NEWS – Although the elusive Ace of Spades has yet to be found, United Way of Thunder Bay and Port Arthur Rotary are already distributing proceeds raised from the Catch the Ace Raffle in support of vital community programs and services. Today, the two organizations announced a total of $16,576 will be granted to Dew Drop Inn, Our Kids Count, Roots to Harvest and Shelter House, each receiving $4,144.

Says Albert Brulé, CEO of United Way of Thunder Bay; “These donations are the first of many to be made in the community as a direct result of the generosity in Thunder Bay and the Catch the Ace Raffle. Because of your support, we are able to respond to a community in need. By purchasing a ticket you are investing where it has the most impact, helping us provide immediate support for individuals and families. Together we are working toward rebuilding a strong and healthy community and we cannot do this without you.”

Says Krysta Logozzo-Daniele, President of Port Arthur Rotary; “People have been hit hard by the economic slowdown and many are feeling helpless in the storm. The only way forward is by working together. Without the combined effort of the community and organizations, the level of need couldn’t be met. When we come together to find solutions to the community’s toughest challenges, lives improve.”

The first round of Catch the Ace Funding will support some of the the following initiatives:

Roots to Harvest- Family Food Bags & Food Hampers: Culturally appropriate food hampers for newcomers struggling to meet their food needs including fresh fruits and vegetables, grains, eggs and halal meat.

Shelter House- Services and food: Rides to and from medical appointments, clothing, life skills programming for independent living, a bed to sleep in, breakfast, or bagged lunch.

Our Kids Count: Programming and Emergency Food Cupboard: Programming that addresses a number of key concerns for local families, including social isolation, food security, and parenting support. The Emergency Food Cupboard allows families to access two days worth of free meals once a month, and helps to alleviate the stress of not knowing where the next meal will come from.

Dew Drop Inn- Feeding Program: Provides individuals and families access to one of two take home meal options of a cold lunch or a hearty hot meal.

In 2020 the Dew Drop Inn served 110,565 free meals to the community— the highest number recorded in 40 years of feeding the hungry. Says Michael Quibell, Executive Director of the Dew Drop Inn; “Individuals depend on us daily. Knowing where your next meal is coming from lifts a bit of weight off of already burdened shoulders. Adding nutrition to our meals and lunches comes with a high price to pay and we are incredibly thankful to the United Way and Rotary for assisting us with these added expenses during the pandemic.”

The Catch the Ace Raffle continues until the Ace of Spades is found. To date, over $7,226 has been awarded in prizes and after last week’s draw 41 envelopes remain. The Progressive Jackpot this week is over $11,000. The Catch the Ace Raffle draw deadline is every Thursday at 8:00 pm. To get tickets visit: tbayace.ca

Lottery License: RAF1201852