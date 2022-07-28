THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The United Way of Thunder Bay have released their 2021 Impact Report.

The report states that 51,264 local lives were positively impacted last year. These local impacts reached beyond the Thunder Bay city limits, from Kenora to Terrace Bay.

Thanks to the generous support of donors, the United Way of Thunder Bay was able to invest in 40 community initiatives that align with their three Community Impact Goals: People’s Basic Needs Are Met, A Connected and Inclusive Community, and A Community Where All Youth Graduate.

These initiatives funded a number of local programs across the Northwestern Ontario region. Among the programs supported:

Thunder Bay Counselling Centre – provides addiction, mental health, family violence, financial and psychosocial counselling

211 North – a database of social services in Northwestern Ontario

Regional Food Distribution Association of Northwestern Ontario – delivers emergency food and essential items to member agencies

Northwestern Ontario Women’s Centre – provides nutritious, low-cost food to low-income households through the Good Food Box Program

Thunder Bay and Area Victim Services – provides immediate financial assistance to victims of violent crime through their Victim Quick Response Program

NorthWind Family Ministries – partners with 23 communities in Northwestern Ontario to provide a wide-range of support and services

Elevate Northwestern Ontario – provides regional support for services including harm reduction education, resource distribution and community clean-ups

CEO Albert Brulé shares, “In keeping with our commitment to ensure that donations stay 100% local – always – the United Way of Thunder Bay is proud to reinvest in community programs and services that serve those most in need across our catchment area. The hope is that we can foster an environment where neighbours help their neighbours. The United Way of Thunder Bay serves communities across the Northwestern Ontario region, including Kenora, Dryden, Balmertown, Pikangikum, Keewatin, Heron Bay, Wabigoon, Pic River First Nation, Rainy River, Fort Frances, Stratton, Barwick, Emo, Devlin, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Marathon, Schreiber, Manitouwadge, and Terrace Bay.”

The United Way of Thunder Bay also works alongside community partners to fund events that support the community, including Show Your Local Love Day, Novemburger, Catch the Ace, and Run the North. Through these events, upwards of $165,000 was raised and invested back into the community to support local programming.

Jodie Wilson, Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement states, “We’re delighted that The United Way of Thunder Bay has impacted so many lives in the region, and it’s all thanks to the support of our donors. Their commitment to making a difference in the community allows us to provide funding for programming that improves the lives of local individuals. We look forward to the year ahead where we will continue to focus our efforts on the incredible programs available in the region for those in need.”

The organization has a number of initiatives underway for 2022 in collaboration with local partners.

To see the United Way of Thunder Bay’s 2021 Impact report, please visit https://www.uwaytbay.ca/2022/06/22/2021-impact-report/