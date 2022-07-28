KENORA – NEWS – Kenora OPP report that Gene TURCOTTE of Winnipeg faces number of charges have been laid after he failed to stop for police in Kenora.

On July 22, 2022, at approximately 01:24 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment were advised of a possible impaired driver. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, the vehicle failed to stop. Officers followed the driver for a short distance but were forced to disengage when the situation became too dangerous for other road users.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle. Gene TURCOTTE, 46 of Winnipeg was arrested and charged with:

• Operation While prohibited, contrary to sec. 320.18(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC);

• Flight from peace officer contrary to sec. 320.17 of the CC

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to sec. 320.14(1)(a) of the CC

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand, contrary to sec. 320.15(1) of the CC

• Resist police officer, contrary to sec. 129(a) of the CC

• Dangerous operation, contrary to sec. 320.13(1) of the CC

• Driving while under suspension, contrary to sec. 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

TURCOTTE is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.

Anyone with information Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.