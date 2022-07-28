THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – “Over the next 88 days, I look forward to connecting with voters and listening to their ideas and concerns and working towards earning their trust and vote. Thunder Bay is a great city with vast potential and we need new leaders at City Hall with fresh perspectives.” Margarit said. “It is true that we have challenges in our community, some that are complex and needing long-term solutions, but I truly believe that if we as a community can come together, we can make a positive impact.”

Margarit currently works as a Coordinator at the Bombardier Labour Action Centre and has previously worked as a Constituency Assistant to MPP Michael Gravelle and as a Communications Coordinator at Bombardier Transportation. He has both public and private sector experience and understands how government can work with the business community to build a vibrant and diverse economy. Having assisted hundreds of constituents and laid-off workers, Margarit knows how to advocate for people and organizations. He previously ran for Councillor at Large in the 2018 election and was privileged to receive the support of roughly 6,100 residents.

“The next City Council will have to make significant decisions that have been delayed by the current council. I am committed to listening to voters and advocating for them at the council table. I am dedicated to investing in our infrastructure, working on building vibrant and safe neighbourhoods, and looking to foster transparent communication with residents of this great city.”

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Margarit is a proud Lakehead University Alumni, attaining a Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History. He is a dedicated and passionate community volunteer and is involved with the following organizations; Fort William Rotary Club, George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation, Shelter House, and the RFDA. In addition, he also sits on 3 city committees including; Clean, Green & Beautiful, Sister Cities, and he is currently the Chair of the Downtown Fort William Revitalization Committee.