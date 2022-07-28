THUNDER BAY – FAMILY – The Friends of Chippewa Park have announced the expanded line up for this Sundays free outdoor concert being held on the lake side of the Chippewa Park pavilion.

Normally, the Sunday concerts feature one entertainer but as a way in which to compensate for the cancellation of Family Fest 101, The Friends have expanded the day to present three separate acts – all of which were scheduled to perform as part of the festival. The concert will start one hour earlier at 1 pm.

The entertainers on Sunday, July 31 are Robin Ranger, Southern Comfort and Daylin James.

Robin Ranger: as a jazz composer, singer, songwriter, guitarist and bassist, Robin Ranger has been an active and touring musician for over ten years. He released his first album of his own composition in January 2004. The album, “the Robin Ranger Quartet – on the Shortest Day of the Year” was recorded on December 21st, 2003 with a full jazz quarted led by Robin. His second album, “Robin Ranger – The View from Seventh Sky’ is about to be released. Robin grew up at Chippewa Park. Robin will perform starting at 1:15 pm

Southern Comfort consists of Dave Jonasson on guitar and vocals and Glen Jennings on piano. Pop, folk, country, blues, jazz, reggae and more will be featured during their set starting at 2:15 pm.

The final set will feature Daylin James – the Comeback King with his Elvis Gone Country show. Join this very popular entertainer at 3:15 PM.

The Friends of Chippewa Park also announced that there will be a number of food and merchandise vendors on hand during the concert.