THUNDER BAY – Sport – The Thunder Bay AAA Kings have wrapped the 2022 portion of their Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) season over the weekend.

Here’s a recap on how each of the four clubs fared.

U18: Taking to the ice four times, the under-18s had a 9-2 win over the Markham Majors, skated to a 2-2 draw with the Mississauga Rebels and dropped decisions to the Toronto Young Nationals (6-0) and Toronto Junior Canadiens (6-3).

Kaden Goodwin notched a hat trick in the triumph versus Markham and saw Mitch Vanderwey collect a pair, with Matthew Lysak, Evan Lachimea, Isaac Cain and Brady Butvin providing singles.

Lachimea and Morgan Henderson chipped in with two assists apiece.

Sam Keene registered the victory between the pipes.

In the tie with the Rebels, Lachimea and Emerson DeGiacomo had the Thunder Bay tallies while Chad Smith had a helper and Travis Smith was in net.

Scoring for the squad in the loss to the Jr. Canadiens were Eric Sheriff, Jarod Lemieux and DeGiacomo. Smith suffered the setback in defeat while Keene had the loss against the Young Nationals.

U16: A four-game slate produced a 6-1 victory versus the Markham Majors, a 0-0 draw with the Vaughan Kings as well as defeats against the Mississauga Senators (10-1) and the Young Nationals (3-0).

Leading the way offensively for the Kings in the win against the Majors were Matthew Bertolin, who scored three times and helped set-up another, and Carter Poddubny, who dished out four assists.

Also finding the back of the net were Lucas Bailey, Cooper Labelle and Jack Lambert while Travis VanderZwaag earned the win.

Posting the shutout in the goalless draw vs. Vaughan was Chase Furlong, who made 28 saves, including one on a third period penalty shot.

In the one-sided loss at the hands of the Senators, Luke Kluchkowsky had the lone Thunder Bay goal.

Meanwhile, the Young Nationals broke open a scoreless contest with a trio of markers in the final frame to take that one, with Furlong suffering the defeat.

U15: A solid 3-0 win over the Toronto Red Wings resulted in the U15 Kings one win over the weekend as they also suffered losses vs. the Reps Hockey Clubs (6-2), Toronto Titans (6-3) and the Toronto Jr. Canadiens (6-0).

Brady Cates was there when called upon in posting a 25-save shutout against the Red Wings with Levi Lucas, Nico Simeoni and Kieran Lemmetty notching the Thunder Bay goals.

The marksmen in the defeats to the Reps and Titans were Reggie Taylor, with two, along with Moe Ktytor, Lucas Garatti and Jacob Witiluk.

U13: Battling hard in GTHL play, Thunder Bay’s U13s registered a tie, a pair of one-goal setbacks and another loss.

A strong contribution from goaltender Kainaan Macgillivray helped earn a 3-3 tie against the Don Mills Flyers, while being peppered with 37 shots against.

Felix Sapay scored twice in the contest and Owen Trevisanutto had the other.

A close 3-2 defeat against the Titans saw Brady Nash tally twice for the Kings with Carter Johnson playing in net.

The other close encounter was a 5-4 decision vs. the North York Rangers.

Cooper Disher and Owen Voortman provided a goal and an assist each in the game, while Nash and Trevisanutto also converted.

Their final meeting of the weekend was 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Young Nats.

Gavin Godick had the lone Thunder Bay marker and saw Johnson made 24 saves in a losing cause.

The Kings return to GTHL play January 6-8.

KINGS GTHL RECORD:



U18: 6-11-3

U16: 5-12-3

U15: 3-15-1

U13: 3-16-1

Photo credit: James Mirabelli