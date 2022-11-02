THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Schools under the leadership of the Lakehead School Board plan to remain open.

“With respect to the ongoing negotiations between the government of Ontario and CUPE, we would like to inform families and staff that all schools within Lakehead Public Schools will be open and operational on Friday, November 4th.

“Within the Lakehead District School Board, CUPE represents custodial and maintenance staff. Please be aware that this remains a fluid and changing provincial situation. The Lakehead District School Board continues to monitor developments daily and decisions will be made accordingly”.