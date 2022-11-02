LONG LAKE # 58 – On April 26, 2020, members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS responded to a residence in Long Lake #58 First Nations for a report of a suspected drug overdose. A 25-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A six-month investigation into the circumstances surrounded the death was initiated by the Greenstone OPP in conjunction with the OPP Forensic Identification Services, North West Region Crime Unit, Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), OPP North West Regional Support Team (RST) and the Office of the Coroner. Although the investigation did not yield charges specifically related to the overdose death, two individuals have been charged with drug offences for allegedly trafficking to the deceased.

Kenneth FINLAYSON, 28 years-old and Nathan TOWEGISHIG, 30 years-old, both of Long Lake # 58 First Nations, have been charged with Trafficking in a Schedule I substance contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both accused made a brief court appearance on Wednesday November 02, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay by video and were remanded into custody.

Police are asking any persons with information related to this occurrence or any other drug trafficking investigation to contact the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).