Negotiations Update

January 22, 2024 – The City of Thunder Bay has announced that the COTB has reached a tentative Memorandum of Settlement with its largest union, Local 87 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

Subject to ratification by the CUPE members, the deal is expected to be presented to City Council for ratification on Monday, February 12, 2024. Until then, no details of the settlement will be released.

“CUPE employees play a vital role in providing services to the community,” said Norm Gale, City Manager. “We are extremely pleased to reach a tentative deal and subject to ratification, prevent any disruption to a number of key services to residents. It’s a credit to the bargaining teams on both sides.”

CUPE Local 87 represents about 600 City workers.