Fort Frances Resident Faces Charges in Ongoing Mail Theft Investigation

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The investigation into a mail theft incident reported on December 4, 2024, has remained a focus of the Rainy River District Detachment Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), who have made another arrest. The latest development in this case occurred on January 11, 2024, when, shortly before 2:00 p.m., the Crime Unit apprehended and charged a second individual in connection with the theft.

William ROUSSEAU, a 59-year-old resident of LaVallee, ON, faces serious charges including:

Possession of an article stolen from mail

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in Canada

Following the charges, ROUSSEAU was released from custody. He is expected to make his court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 26, 2024.

In light of this incident, the OPP is reaching out to the community for further information. Those with knowledge regarding this crime are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those preferring to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is an available option at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or information can be submitted online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Additionally, residents with concerns or queries about their postal services in the wake of this incident are encouraged to reach out to Canada Post. The Customer Service team is accessible online at canadapost.ca/support or via telephone at 1-866-607-6301, with TTY service available at 1-800-267-2797.