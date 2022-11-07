THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s Minister of Education states, “CUPE has agreed to withdraw their strike action and come back to the negotiating table. In return, at the earliest opportunity, we will revoke Bill 28 in its entirety and be at the table so that kids can return to the classroom after two difficult years. As we have always said and called for, kids need to be back in the classroom, where they belong.”

After this announcement, Ontario education workers report that they will return to work in response to Premier Doug Ford’s pledge to repeal legislation that imposed a four-year contract on the union and return to bargaining.