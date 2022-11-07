THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) is pleased to announce another round of successful entrepreneurs who participated in the Starter Company Plus program. The program saw twelve business owners successfully complete all workshops, training and mentorship to receive the $5000 grant. The latest round of participants brought the year total for the program to nineteen entrepreneurs.

“Through the Entrepreneur Centre the Thunder Bay CEDC continues to support a strong start-up ecosystem in Thunder Bay,” states Jamie Taylor, CEO, Thunder Bay CEDC. ”The Starter Company Plus program is a great tool for entrepreneurs to create, expand or purchase a business and gain valuable entrepreneurial skills. The program is also a great way to build networks through the mentorship provided.”

The Starter Company Plus program is supported by the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade and is lead locally by the Thunder Bay and District Entrepreneur Centre, part of the Thunder Bay CEDC. The goal of the program is to mentor and train local entrepreneurs who are looking to start up, expand or purchase an existing business. Participants complete workshops relating to market research, business insurance, social media marketing, and financial decision making.

“The Starter Company Plus program is providing us with the tools needed to expand our business,” states Audry and Katie, Co-owners of June & Jo Spice Co. “The training has developed our ability to build a business plan that is realistic and attainable, solidifying the vision we have for our company. The grant will fund vital equipment to help us achieve our goals. We are looking forward to the continued mentorship provided by the CEDC and building connections with local businesses through the program.”

The twelve new successful participants for the Starter Company Plus program are as follows:

Al Dar Immigration Services Inc.

AMMA Connect Inc.

Bloom and Branch HR Consulting

June & Jo Spice Co.

Lewk Clothing

Muggs Coffeehouse

Norteños Taqueria

Sound Hearing Inc.

The Boreal Museum

Umbrella Medical Clinic Inc.

Wildflower Studio

Xoxo Photography

Participants include 9 start-ups and 3 expansion projects.

Visit www.gotothunderbay.ca/startercomanyplus for more information about the program.