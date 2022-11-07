THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Once again, the Regional Food Distribution Association, in partnership with 211 North, will ensure that no one goes hungry in Thunder Bay, by offering holiday hampers for needy singles, couples, and seniors in our community. December can be a difficult financial time for anyone, and for those who are on social assistance, the extra costs and extra pressures associated with the holiday season can be crippling. This year, with the pandemic looming over all of us, it will be even more of a struggle. The RFDA is committed to helping ease some of the burden by providing a package of food filled with holiday essentials.

211 North and its dedicated staff will be taking registrations for the Holiday Hamper starting immediately, and running until December 13th. Food will be distributed at 4 locations in Thunder Bay between December 7th and 9th, and in Conmee on December 14th.