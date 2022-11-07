Wabaseemoong – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have charged an additional young person in connection to an October 27, 2022, incident in the community of Wabaseemoong.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, a 15-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with Robbery, contrary to Section 344 (1) (B) of the Criminal Code.

Two other young people, aged 14 and 17, were previously charged in this case.

The OPP North West Region Crime Unit, Treaty Three Police Service, and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit continue the investigation, under the direction of OPP CIB.

Police are asking any persons with information related to this occurrence to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).