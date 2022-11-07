THUNDER BAY – Environment Canada is forecasting a significant winter event for later this week.

While tracking the system as of Monday night is still uncertain as to the amounts of possible snow. It is worth keeping the weather in mind for travel plans later in the week.

Extended forecasts from Wednesday 9 November to Sunday 13 November for Northern Ontario issued by Environment Canada at 4:00 p.m. EST Monday 7 November 2022. The next scheduled forecast will be issued at 5:30 a.m. EST Tuesday.

City of Thunder Bay

Wednesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10. Wednesday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4. Thursday..Periods of snow. Windy. High plus 4. Thursday night..Periods of snow. Windy. Low minus 3. Friday..Periods of snow. Windy. High minus 1. Friday night..Periods of snow. Windy. Low minus 6. Saturday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2. Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low minus 10. Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2. Normals for the period..Low minus 6. High plus 3.

Kenora – Nestor Falls. Wednesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 3. Wednesday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low minus 5. Thursday..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 3. Thursday night..Periods of snow. Windy. Low minus 9. Friday..Periods of snow. Windy. High minus 6. Friday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 11. Saturday..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6. Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low minus 13. Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7. Normals for the period..Low minus 6. High zero.

Dryden – Ignace. Wednesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5. Wednesday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low minus 5. Thursday..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 4. Thursday night..Periods of snow. Windy. Low minus 9. Friday..Periods of snow. Windy. High minus 7. Friday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 11. Saturday..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6. Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low minus 13. Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6. Normals for the period..Low minus 7. High zero.

Fort Frances – Rainy Lake.

Wednesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8. Wednesday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low zero. Thursday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High zero. Thursday night..Periods of snow. Windy. Low minus 8. Friday..Periods of snow. Windy. High minus 4. Friday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 10. Saturday..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4. Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low minus 13. Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5. Normals for the period..Low minus 6. High plus 2.

Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico

Wednesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8. Wednesday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low zero. Thursday..Periods of snow. Windy. High zero. Thursday night..Periods of snow. Windy. Low minus 7. Friday..Periods of snow. Windy. High minus 4. Friday night..Periods of snow. Windy. Low minus 10. Saturday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4. Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low minus 13. Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4. Normals for the period..Low minus 6. High plus 2.



Superior West

Wednesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9. Wednesday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2. Thursday..Periods of snow. Windy. High plus 2. Thursday night..Periods of snow. Windy. Low minus 6. Friday..Periods of snow. Windy. High minus 2. Friday night..Periods of snow. Windy. Low minus 7. Saturday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2. Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low minus 11. Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3. Normals for the period..Low minus 6. High plus 3.

Red Lake – Ear Falls

Wednesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2. Wednesday night..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9. Thursday..Cloudy. High minus 4. Thursday night..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 12. Friday..Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 7. Friday night..Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 12. Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7. Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low minus 12. Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7. Normals for the period..Low minus 8. High minus 1.

Sioux Lookout – Savant Lake

Wednesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5. Wednesday night..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4. Thursday..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4. Thursday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 9. Friday..Cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 6. Friday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 11. Saturday..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6. Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low minus 13. Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6. Normals for the period..Low minus 6. High zero.

Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi

Wednesday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6. Wednesday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 5. Thursday..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3. Thursday night..Periods of snow. Windy. Low minus 9. Friday..Periods of snow. Windy. High minus 5. Friday night..Periods of snow. Windy. Low minus 9. Saturday..Periods of snow. High minus 6. Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low minus 14. Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6. Normals for the period..Low minus 8. High zero.