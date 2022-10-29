The individual facing charging for the attack on United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and a brutal hammer attack on her husband Paul is reportedly a Canadian.

The man who reportedly spent an anti-social adolescence between a remote mill town on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast and later in a rural part of the north Okanagan.

The attack a home invasion of Pelosi’s home, when the Speaker of the House of Representatives was in Washington was apparently directed at the Speaker. The man apparently repeatedly asked “Where’s Nancy?”.

The attack days before the United States Mid-term elections have raised concerned on the safety of political leaders.

It has also raised fears from the January 6th attack on the Congress.



Shortly after high school, the alleged home invader who has spewed conspiracy theory related posts on social media in recent months, allegedly followed his twin sister to Hawaii, where he is said to have fallen in love with a woman and eventually following her to the San Francisco Bay Area.

The attacker has estranged himself from most of his Canadian family, according to reports from his stepfather Gene dePape