THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – If you want to finish off yard work, this is the weekend.
Thunder Bay
Mainly sunny skies for Thunder Bay today. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h late this morning.
High 16. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight skies will be clear. Low plus 3.
Fort Frances
It is +9 at 4:40 am CDT in Fort Frances. Mainly sunny skies are in store for the region for Saturday. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning.
High 15. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight will see a few clouds. Low zero.
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
It is +7 at the Dryden Airport at 4:40 am CDT. Mainly sunny skies are in store for the area for Saturday.
High 13. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight skies will remain clear. Low plus 1.
Sachigo Lake
It is +7 in Sachigo this morning. Sunny skies for Saturday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon then light late this afternoon.
High 9. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight. Low plus 2.