THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – If you want to finish off yard work, this is the weekend.

Thunder Bay

Mainly sunny skies for Thunder Bay today. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h late this morning.

High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear. Low plus 3.

Fort Frances

It is +9 at 4:40 am CDT in Fort Frances. Mainly sunny skies are in store for the region for Saturday. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning.

High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Low zero.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +7 at the Dryden Airport at 4:40 am CDT. Mainly sunny skies are in store for the area for Saturday.

High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Low plus 1.

Sachigo Lake

It is +7 in Sachigo this morning. Sunny skies for Saturday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon then light late this afternoon.

High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight. Low plus 2.