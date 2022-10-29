By Kacie Albert

SASKATOON, Sask. – Dakota Buttar (Eatonia, Saskatchewan) inched one step closer to further etching his name in the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) record books Friday evening at the final regular-season Canadian Cup Series, presented by Wrangler, event of the year in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Compliments of a Round 1 win, and a third-place result in the accompanying 5/5 Bucking Battle for the PBR Saskatoon Classic, presented by Redhead Equipment and CASE IH, Buttar rose to No. 4 in the heated 2022 Canadian Championship race as he attempts to become just the fourth multi-time National Champion in history.

After Buttar had his title hopes squashed in Saskatoon last season when he suffered a groin injury inside SaskTel Centre, the reserved Saskatchewan man returned determined to his home province event.

In the opening round of action, Buttar first went head-to-head with a familiar opponent in Time Well Spent (Thompson Rodeo Livestock). The powerful animal athlete bucked Buttar off at the 2019 Cup Series event in Edmonton, Alberta, in a hard-fought 4.87 seconds.

Buttar, however, evened the score in Saskatoon, remaining in perfect time with Time Well Spent en route to the requisite 8, marked a round-best 85 points.

In addition to propelling the 2020 PBR Canada Champion to the top of the event leaderboard, the score also punched Buttar’s ticket to the 5/5 Bucking Battle. After earning a re-ride, Buttar conquered Razor (Vold Rodeo) for 83.5 points to clinch the bronze finish.

The two podium finishes garnered Buttar 24 national points. He rose from No. 5 to No. 4 in the national standings, now a mere 44.5 points behind No. 1 Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta).

Tetz failed to extend his lead atop the national standings, bucked off in Round 1 by Back Cracker (Vold Rodeo) in 4.62 seconds.

Tim Lipsett (Lumsden, Saskatchewan) also delivered two qualified rides in front of the raucous crowd to collect 21 national points.

The home province favorite first delivered a fourth-place effort in Round 1 via his 82-point score atop Talk Is Cheap (Eno Bucking Bulls). Lipsett then continued his momentum in the special round, winning the 5/5 Bucking Battle courtesy of an 85-point ride atop Sure Shot (Skori Bucking Bulls).

Unranked prior to the event, Lipsett is now No. 29 in the national standings as he attempts to make a come-from-behind push to earn a berth to the 2022 PBR Canada National Finals in Edmonton, Alberta, Nov. 11-12.

Rookie of the Year contender Cauy Schmidt (Coronation, Alberta) delivered a break-through performance Friday evening in Saskatoon, finishing runner-up in the 5/5 Bucking Battle and third in Round 1.

Schmidt was sensational in the opening round, earning a position in his career-first 5/5 Bucking Battle after he outlasted Smooth Off (Shay Marks) for 83 points.

Continuing his momentum, the Albertan then danced with Smog (Kinky Buckers) to the tune of 84.5 points to cement his silver showing in the final special round of the season.

Combined, Schmidt exited the home of the Saskatoon Blades Friday evening having earned 21 national points.

On the doorstep of the nation’s Top 10, Schmidt is now No. 11 in Canada, 223.34 points behind No. 1 Tetz.

Second in Round 1 was Lonnie West (Cadogan, Alberta).

Initially tasked with Hanna Motors Winston Bruce (Skori Bucking Bulls) as the first man out, West delivered a 68-point score, however, in a business decision, elected to take his offered re-ride.

In a decision which proved dividends, West was a near picture of perfection atop Time Marches On (Thompson Rodeo Livestock) later in the evening, scored 84 points.

West collected 12 national points for the 8-second effort and remained No. 9 in Canada. He is now 155 points back of No. 1 Tetz.

Rounding out the Top 5 in Round 1 was three-time PBR Canada ChampionAaron Roy (Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan) in fifth.

Chasing his unprecedented fourth national title, Roy rode Master of Puppets (Eno Bucking Bulls) for 79.5 points to garner 4 national points.

Roy rose one position in the Canadian standings, now No. 6 and 89.5 points removed from the top position.

The PBR Saskatoon Classic, presented by Redhead Equipment and CASE IH, will conclude Saturday, October 29 with Round 2 and the Championship Round. Action will get underway at 7:00 p.m. CST.

The PBR Saskatoon Classic, presented by Redhead Equipment and CASE IH, will conclude Saturday, October 29 with Round 2 and the Championship Round. Action will get underway at 7:00 p.m. CST.

