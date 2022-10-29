KENORA – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North West Region and Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS) are investigating a suspicious death in Wabaseemoong First Nation.

On October 27, 2022, members of the T3PS and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a residence for a report of an individual facing life-threatening injuries. The individual was transported to hospital by EMS where they were pronounced deceased.

A forensic post-mortem examination will be conducted on October 31, 2022, at the Forensic Services and Coroner’s Complex in Toronto to confirm the cause of death.

The investigation, by the T3PS, OPP North West Region Crime Unit, and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Further details will be released pending the results of the post-mortem examination.

Anyone with any information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.