SEOUL – NEWS – Authorities in Seoul South Korea are reporting that at least 59 people are dead in the city after crowd stampeded during Halloween festivities



Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department says that so far at least 59 people have been killed. Seong-beom adds that 150 people were were injured after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul.



The fire chief added that the death toll could continue to grow as emergency workers are continuing to transport the injured to hospitals across Seoul following the stampede in the leisure district of Itaewon on Saturday night.