Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested two males, and seized a quantity of drugs, following an investigation into a suspected ongoing home takeover on the city’s south-side that happened on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Leland Avenue South after receiving information about an ongoing disturbance there.

An investigation revealed the resident was the victim of an ongoing home takeover situation.

Police entered the home and located and arrested two male suspects.

Further investigation led police to seize a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of pills, and cash.

The two suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Mark-Jeffrey Raymond BUCKLEY, 33, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Valium for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Glendon George MARTIN, 33, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Valium for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Both appeared in bail court on Tuesday, October 5 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. None of the accused are considered guilty until proven in a court of law.