Police await results of autopsy

Thunder Bay – NEWS UPDATE – Thunder Bay Police Service reports that a post-mortem examination has been scheduled and members of the Office of the Fire Marshall of Ontario have arrived on scene amid an investigation into a fire and sudden death at a Westfort home.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Frederica Street East following reports of a structural fire. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the blaze.

A deceased individual was located inside the home. As a result, members of the Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the investigation of the sudden death and fire.

Members of the Office of the Fire Marshall of Ontario are involved in the continued investigation of the fire.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place in Toronto on Wednesday, October 6.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.