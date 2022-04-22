PICKLE LAKE – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police Pickle Lake Detachment (OPP) have laid charges following an incident suspected of being a home invasion.

OPP report that “At approximately 9:00 pm on April 21, 2022, police responded to a call for assistance at a residence on Lakeview Crescent. Two individuals forcefully gained entry to the residence and proceeded to damage property and assault the homeowner”.

Police arrived and separated the involved individuals. One individual fled on foot and proceeded to steal a vehicle. The stolen vehicle was involved in a collision, during which nobody was injured. The driver was arrested and transported to the Pickle Lake OPP detachment.

Following investigation, Shannon KEESICKQUAYASH, 26 years old, from Pickle Lake, has been charged with the following criminal offences:

Break and Enter of a Dwelling house – commit indictable offence, contrary to Criminal Code (CC) Section 348(1)(b),

4x Mischief – destroys or damages property, contrary to CC Section 430(1)(a),

2x Assault, contrary to CC Section 266,

Assault a Peace Officer, contrary to CC Section 270(1)(a),

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to CC Section 320.14(1)(a),

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to CC Section 320.15(1),

Failure to Stop After Accident, contrary to CC 320.16(1),

Theft of Motor Vehicle, contrary to CC 333.1.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on April 22, 2022.

There are no outstanding threats to public safety at this time. Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted in apprehension of the accused and prevented continuation of a very unsafe situation.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.