Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug – COVID-19 Update – Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) has recently declared a state of emergency due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the community.

Following COVID-19 protocols, multiple families are currently isolating within their homes.

Isolating leaves many families vulnerable to food and supply security issues as they are unable to leave their homes. In response, the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA), alongside Independent First Nation Alliance’s (IFNA) Integrated Emergency Services (IES), have deployed much-needed food hampers to Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug. The hampers will be delivered directly to families’ doorsteps and will include food and pantry supplies for isolating families at no cost to the family.

Volker Kromm, Executive Director for the RFDA, shared RFDA’s philosophy in response to the crisis: “Our mission is to make sure no one goes hungry. What is happening in KI is troubling and has the potential to really disturb families and their well-being. The RFDA is ready to support the community in any way we can.”

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Chief Donny Morris expressed his appreciation of the RFDA’s support: “The community really appreciates the immediate response from the RDFA to get food and supplies to our community members. I would like to personally thank Volker Kromm and IFNA’s Integrated Emergency Services for their hard work and quick thinking. These food deliveries will mean our community members can continue isolating without having the stress of worrying about how they are going to feed themselves, and we can keep the spread of COVID to a minimum.”

IFNA has activated its Integrated Emergency Services, Health Services, and Technical Services to assist the community. Along with Sioux Lookout First Nation Health Authority (SLFNHA) and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), they to continue to deploy their emergency operations and services to Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug.