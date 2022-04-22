THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested the driver of a tractor trailer following a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Mapleward Road late Thursday night.

Police were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer on Mapleward Road near Dawson Road just after 10:22 pm EDT on April 22.

The officer learned a tractor trailer unit had become stuck in a ditch on the west side of Mapleward Road. Police were contacted by an observer who suspected the driver may have been impaired.

A member of the OPP was the first to arrive on scene. They observed signs of impairment and placed the motorist under arrest. A quantity of suspected crystal meth and fentantyl was also located in the suspect’s possession.

Custody of the accused was transferred to the Thunder Bay Police Service officer.

Police transported the accused to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

The evaluation of the DRE confirmed the accused was impaired by drug.

Sachit VERMA, 30, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Drug

• Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine

• Possession of Fentanyl

He appeared in bail court on Friday, April 22 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

His vehicle has been impounded for 14 days, and his driver’s licence will remain suspended for 90 days.