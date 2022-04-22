COVID-19 Numbers Spike in Thunder Bay District: Another Person has Died

COVID-19 Update

THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – There has been another person die as a result of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District. That brings the total to 87 deaths.

Case numbers are up. The TBDHU reports 259 new lab confirmed cases in the district with a total of 304 total lab confirmed cases in the district.

There are 34 patients in hospital with the virus and of that number, 4 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

There have been in recent days a number of people posting positive tests for the virus from the PCR kits they have for home testing. Those numbers are not included in the TBDHU numbers.

 

