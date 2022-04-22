THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The Rainfall Warning from Environment Canada for Thunder Bay and Superior West continues.

As a result, the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Watch for the Lakehead Region including: City of Thunder Bay, Municipalities of Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah and the Townships of O’Connor, Conmee, Gillies and Dorion.

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority advises that 20 to 30 millimetres of precipitation is forecasted over the next 24 hours. There is also the potential for thunderstorms producing an additional 5 to 10 millimetres of precipitation plus any snow melt and runoff. Localized thunderstorms may also occur which could result in higher amounts in some areas.

The mid-April snow survey measurements are the highest measurement ever recorded by the LRCA for the same period (1974 to 2021). Measurements taken on April 14, 2022 recorded between 64-107 centimetres of snow, compared to the average of 6-26 centimetres; water content measured between 220 to 325 millimetres of equivalent water content, compared to the average for the same period of 20 to 84 millimetres. The previous record was set in 1996 with 46 to 79 centimetres snow depth and 127 to 224 millimetres water content measured.

The snowpack is anticipated to absorb some rainfall. The rainfall and snow melt/runoff are anticipated to result in a rise in water levels in waterways, and ponding in low lying areas and areas with frozen culverts and blocked ditches.

The public is advised to pay attention to local forecasts, and exercise caution in and around area waterways. High flows and unstable slippery banks could be dangerous. Parents and caregivers are advised to keep children away from all waterways and discuss the hazards of cold fast flowing water.

A Flood Watch is issued when the assessed conditions indicate that the potential flooding exists. Authority Staff will continue to monitor conditions as part of its flood forecasting and warning program. Additional messages will only be sent out if warranted. This message will remain in effect until 12 p.m. Monday April 25, 2022 unless updated earlier.