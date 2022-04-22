THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service Board Chair Kristen Oliver along with the two provincial appointees to the board have resigned.

Michael Powers and Roy Pelletier, who were the board’s two provincial appointees submitted their resignations to John Hannam the Board’s secretary on Friday.

Now former Board Chair Kristen Oliver is a city of Thunder Bay appointee and the councillor for Westfort.

These resignations leave Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro as the only active member of the board. Board member Georjann Morriseau is on leave until the end of the month.

Mayor Mauro says, “The Administrator now has the full powers of the Board I am concerned with potential financial implications for the city and will stay on for the near term. I want to have a chance to discuss with him these concerns”.

The Mayor tells NetNewsLedger, “I am not retiring at this time”.

The move comes as the Expert Panel created by the TBPS Board confirmed today that they will continue working. This after a conversation with the new Board Administrator

Toronto lawyer Malcolm Mercer has been granted the sole deciding vote for Police Service Board matters and will hold that power for at least six months.